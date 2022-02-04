CIUDAD MCY.- Nursultan, Feb 4 (Prensa Latina) The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Muxtar Tleuberdi, and the Cuban ambassador to this country, Emilio Pevida, reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, diplomatic sources indicated today.

The Kazakh foreign minister highlighted the mutual collaboration in international organizations and presented the ambassador with a diploma of recognition for his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

For his part, the Cuban diplomat thanked the people and government of Kazakhstan for the support of his country’s just struggle against the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States for more than six decades.

He underlined the illegality of this Washington policy against the Caribbean nation and drew attention to the rejection it provokes in the vast majority of the international community, which has condemned it for 29 consecutive years in the United Nations General Assembly.

Pevida highlighted the hospitality received during his diplomatic mission in this Eurasian nation and the progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation in recent years.

He cited that the interaction with Kazakhstan reached the fields of health, biotechnology, pharmaceutical industry, tourism, sports, culture, legal assistance, as well as the expansion of the legal basis for cooperation between the chambers of commerce and the attorney general’s offices of both countries.

Informacion Prensa Latina